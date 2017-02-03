Reality TV star Kylie Jenner gets wax model

Los Angeles, Feb 3: Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is getting her own wax model.

Kylie took to Snapchat on Wednesday to share some photographs and videos of herself being measured for the wax figure, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Wearing a grey crop top, yoga pants and heels, Kylie stood in front of a white background as she tried to find a perfect pose for her wax model.

In one video, she said on camera: “Hey guys, we’re here doing the first measurements; I’m getting my very own wax figure. It takes like six months.”

In another behind-the-scene photograph, Kylie gave fans an insight into how the perfect skin tone is created.

