This is really Shocking : Veteran actor Om Puri insults Uri martyrs

Mumbai, Oct 04: The ban on Pakistan artists imposed by the IMPPA and MNs has left the country divided into two halves. And Bollywood too falls in the same category. Many actors have condemned the ban while others have welcomed it. Om Puri in a recent chat show said something for which he’s now courting a huge controversy.

The veteran actor, while condemning the ban said something that’s extremely disrespectful towards the soldiers who have lost their lives while protecting us from attacks and their families as well. His comments on the issue shocked the entire nation.

Here’s what he said:

“Who had asked the soldiers to join the army? Who told them to pick the weapons? Do you want India-Pakistan enmity to turn like Israel and Palestine, and fight for ages? India is home to crores of Muslims, there is no point in proving them for war. Several Indians have their relatives staying across the border and vice-versa, how can they fight a war with their cross-border families.”