Rebel AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa not allowed to file papers for General Secretary post

Chennai, Dec 28: Ruckus ensued outside AIADMK’s office in Chennai on Wednesday after rebel MP Sasikala Pushpa’s lawyer was attacked by party cadres at a meeting called to decide the successor for late former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa. The ruckus turned violent after which the police had to use force to disperse the mob. Her husband Lingesvara Thilagan has also been attacked by AIADMK party men in front of party head office.

CR Saraswati, AIADMK Member, said that Sasikala Pushpa is no more in the party, she has no right to come the AIADMK headquarters. “She has made vulgar comments about Amma when she was alive. She has no right to be at the AIADMK HQ. She is no longer with the party. Who is Sasikala Pushpa? 99 per cent of the party want Chinamma (Sasikala Natarajan) to lead the party.”

Pushpa was at the AIADMK HQ to file a nomination for the post of party general secretary.

The expelled Rajya Sabha MP had filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court asking for judicial inquiry into Jayalalithaa’s death. She has also hit out at Sasikala Natarajan, Jayalalithaa’s closest aide. This comes within days of it becoming clear that Natarajan will take over the reins of the AIADMK.