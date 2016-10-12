Rebel Hong Kong lawmakers quote Mahatma Gandhi In Parliament

October 12, 2016 | By :

Hong Kong, October 12: Hong Kong rebel lawmakers swore, shouted, banged drums and railed against “tyranny” Wednesday when they took their oaths of office in the city’s parliament, as calls grow for a split from Beijing.

The chaotic first meeting of the new term of the Legislative Council came after a citywide vote last month saw victories for several lawmakers advocating more autonomy or even independence for Hong Kong.
The city is semi-autonomous under a “one country, two systems” deal sealed when Britain returned Hong Kong to China in 1997.
The arrangement protects Hong Kong’s freedoms for 50 years, but there are increasing concerns those liberties are disappearing as Beijing tightens its grip.
Lawmakers are required to recite a short oath in Legco before they can officially take up their seats.
Tags:
Related News
Hong Kong telecom Chilli launches fidget spinner mobile ‘K188’ in India
Typhoon Hato slams as category 10 storm, hits Hong Kong with big waves flooding seaside streets
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Hong Kong under unprecedented security cover
Impact Guru, India's leading crowd funding platform for NGOs, GlobalGiving tie-up to scale crowd funding in India.
Impact Guru, India’s leading crowd funding platform for NGOs, GlobalGiving tie-up to scale crowd funding in India
Hong Kong independence activists arrested in China
Former Hong Kong leader Donald Tsang gets 20 months sentence for public misconduct
Top