WHO recommends HIV self-test with kit to India

NEW DELHI,Dec1:: The World Health Organisation (WHO) for the first time has recommended HIVself-testing in the privacy of one’s home using HIV kit, a move that may result in a major breakthrough in HIV treatment by improving access to diagnosis.

Though India currently does not allow HIV self-test, the UN agency’s guidance has even prompted the health ministry here to evaluate the proposal. “We will certainly look at WHO’s recommendations and evaluate how it can be adopted,” said C K Mishra, secretary to the health ministry.

The move assumes significance as the lack of HIV diagnosis is a major obstacle to reducing the burden of the infection worldwide because it hinders the government and public health agency to offer anti-retroviral therapy or other treatment options to those suffering from the disease. Estimates show around 87% of HIV-infected people in India are not even aware that they are suffering from the disease and may be unknowingly spreading the virus. Globally, around 40% of all people with HIV or over 14 million remain unaware of their status.

Self-testing will be particularly relevant for those people who may find it difficult to access testing in clinical settings and might prefer self-testing as their method of choice. HIV self-test can be done by individuals by using oral fluid or blood-finger-pricks to discover their status in a private and convenient setting. Results of the test can be seen within 20 minutes or less. Those with positive results are advised to seek confirmatory tests at health clinics.

A senior official said, India may initially adopt the UN agency’s suggestions for self-testing among high risk communities where the incidence and chances of spread is higher. “Millions of people with HIV are still missing out on life-saving treatment, which can also prevent HIV transmission to others,” said Dr Margaret Chan, director-general, WHO.

In 2015, the total number of people living with HIV in India were estimated at 21.17 lakh, whereas 86,000 new HIV cases were found.