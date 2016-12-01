WHO recommends HIV self-test with kit to India

December 1, 2016 | By :

NEW DELHI,Dec1:: The World Health Organisation (WHO) for the first time has recommended HIVself-testing in the privacy of one’s home using HIV kit, a move that may result in a major breakthrough in HIV treatment by improving access to diagnosis.
Though India currently does not allow HIV self-test, the UN agency’s guidance has even prompted the health ministry here to evaluate the proposal. “We will certainly look at WHO’s recommendations and evaluate how it can be adopted,” said C K Mishra, secretary to the health ministry.
The move assumes significance as the lack of HIV diagnosis is a major obstacle to reducing the burden of the infection worldwide because it hinders the government and public health agency to offer anti-retroviral therapy or other treatment options to those suffering from the disease. Estimates show around 87% of HIV-infected people in India are not even aware that they are suffering from the disease and may be unknowingly spreading the virus. Globally, around 40% of all people with HIV or over 14 million remain unaware of their status.

Self-testing will be particularly relevant for those people who may find it difficult to access testing in clinical settings and might prefer self-testing as their method of choice. HIV self-test can be done by individuals by using oral fluid or blood-finger-pricks to discover their status in a private and convenient setting. Results of the test can be seen within 20 minutes or less. Those with positive results are advised to seek confirmatory tests at health clinics.
A senior official said, India may initially adopt the UN agency’s suggestions for self-testing among high risk communities where the incidence and chances of spread is higher. “Millions of people with HIV are still missing out on life-saving treatment, which can also prevent HIV transmission to others,” said Dr Margaret Chan, director-general, WHO.
In 2015, the total number of people living with HIV in India were estimated at 21.17 lakh, whereas 86,000 new HIV cases were found.
Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
SA cricket team dons Pink Jersey in Wanderers game
China allows Indian pilgrims to pass through Nathu La after closing it last year
Shocking | 21 people contract HIV in UP, after quack uses infected needle
India slips to 42nd place on EIU Democracy Index | Free speech under attack
India will have Blood Moon on 31st Jan, know the places for the best sky view
India batters Pak by 203 runs in U-19 world cup; Placed in the finals
Top