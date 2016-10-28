Record producer Dr Luke refuted allegations about abusing singer Kesha

London, Oct 28 :Record producer Dr Luke has refused allegations that he abused singer Kesha and “pressured the singer into starving” herself.

Kesha recently revealed in an article for the New York Times that she was under immense pressure to starve herself when she worked with Dr Luke.

The 43-year-old songwriter and his legal team have responded to the allegations made by the singer, saying she exiled herself, reported Femalefirst.

“The New York Times profile piece that ran today unfortunately has many inaccuracies. This article is part of a continuing coordinated press campaign by Kesha to mislead the public, mischaracterize what has transpired over the last two years, and gain unwarranted sympathy.

“She continues to maliciously level false accusations in the press to attack our client. The reality is that for well over two years, Kesha chose and it was entirely her choice – not to provide her label with any music. Kesha was always free to move forward with her music, and an album could have been released long ago had she done so. She exiled herself,” they said.

Dr Luke also revealed that Kesha has 22 unreleased recordings and said they are all working on those tracks at the moment.

“She provided 22 recordings created without any label consultation which were not in compliance with her contract, were in various stages of development, and which Keshas own team acknowledged needed work.

“Then, and for the last several months, the label has been in discussions with Kesha and her team to choose the best music, create additional music, and work on the tracks created.”