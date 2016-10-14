Record in Ranji Trophy! Maharashtra’s Gugale, Bawne break 70-year-old record with 594-run stand

Mumbai, Oct 14: Maharashtra pair of Swapnil Gugale and Ankit Bawne on Friday created history by recording the highest partnership in the history of the Ranji Trophy, Indias premier domestic competition at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Gugale, who opened the innings for Maharashtra, shared an unbeaten stand of 594 runs with Bawne, who came to bat at number four in their second round fixture against Delhi. The duo broke the Ranji record for the highest batting partnership of 577 runs made by Vijay Hazare and Gul Mohammed for Baroda vs Holkar in the 1946-47 season.

The record for the highest-ever partnership for any wicket in Test cricket belongs to Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene for their epic stand of 624 runs against South Africa in Colombo in 2006.

In his innings of 351*, Gugale hit 37 boundaries and 5 sixes while Bawne, who made unbeaten 258 runs, hit 18 boundaries and 2 sixes during the course of his innings.

When the duo crossed 540, the two batsmen beat the previous highest stand for the third wicket of 539 set by Sagar Jogiyani and Ravindra Jadeja for Saurashtra vs Gujarat in 2012.

Gugale, who is also Maharashtra’s skipper, declared the innings at 635/2.