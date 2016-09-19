I am recovering well: Vidya Balan

Mumbai, Sep 19: Actress Vidya Balan says she is resting at home and recovering well from dengue.

The 38-year-old “Kahaani” actress was detected with dengue last week and has been advised bed rest by her doctor for the next 10-15 days.

“Good morning all. Thank you for the genuine concern, wishes, prayers, love and jokes. I’ve been resting at home and am recovering well,” Vidya posted on Twitter.

The actress will be seen next in “Kahaani 2” which releases in November.

Good mornin all ?..Thank you for d genuine concern,wishes,prayers,love & jokes ?.Ive been resting at home and am recovering well ??. — vidya balan (@vidya_balan) September 19, 2016

Vidya has wrapped the shoot of “Begum Jaan” and will begin work on her Malayalam film which is a biopic on poetess Kamla Das.