Red and pink balls behave in exactly the same way: Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi, Sep 9: Seasoned opening batsman Gautam Gambhir, who has led India Blue to the final of the ongoing Duleep Trophy tournament, dismissed apprehensions over the pink ball, saying it behaves in “exactly the same way” as the red Kookaburra ball used in the traditional format of the game.

Gambhir, who has played both the league matches in the Duleep Trophy, which is being played under lights and with the pink ball, on Thursday said the batsmen only needed to make minor adjustments depending on the conditions while facing it.

“We have to be clear, it is only the colour of the ball that has changed, nothing else has changed. It is a Kookaburra ball that behaves exactly the same way as a red ball or a white ball,” Gambhir, whose team will lock horns with India Red in the final from Saturday, was quoted as saying by espncricinfo.

“People make so much fuss about the pink ball that it swings more or dips more, you can’t pick the wrist-spinners and so on. I believe the more you think about it, the more complicated you make the game.”

“It is far more visible in the day time as compared to the red ball because it is far more brighter. In the last two games that I have played, I have seen nothing different. The red ball and pink ball behave exactly in the same way.”

“I am a traditionalist, I have always believed it is meant to be played during the day, that is my personal observation. You can change the 50 over to T20 format, but Test cricket should remain the way it has been because you can’t lose the charm,” Gambhir said.

Speaking on his form in the domestic tournament Gambhir, who scored 77, 90 and 59 in the three innings respectively said now he wanted to continue his form and will try to convert them into big scores.

“I am very happy because, obviously, at the start of the season, you are very nervous because you want to start off the season really well.”

“Three half centuries in a row is really pleasing and I hope I can continue this momentum into the season. But at the same time, I would have loved to convert these half centuries into hundreds. I still have two more innings to go,” he said ahead of the big final at Greater Noida from Saturday.