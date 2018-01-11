Red Fort attack: Suspect caught after 17 years of evasion

January 11, 2018 | By : Web Desk
Red Fort attack suspect caught in a joint police operation; after 17 years of evasion

New Delhi, Jan 11: Delhi police has arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative who is suspected to be involved in the 2000 Red Fort terror ploy, after 17 long years. The suspect is presently kept at the Police Special Cell in Delhi for further investigation.

The suspect, identified as Bilal Ahmad Kawa was caught in a joint operation executed by the Special Cell of Delhi Police and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) at the Delhi airport Wednesday night.

37-year-old Bilal was apprehended after the Gujarat ATS got a tip-off regarding his movement from Srinagar to Delhi.

The terrorist attack took place on Red Fort in Delhi on 22 December 2000, claiming three innocent lives. Earlier, terrorist Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq, who was convicted in the case, had been awarded death sentence.

Tags: ,
Related News
Suspected LeT terrorist involved in Red Fort attack held
ISIS
Security tightens in Gujarat as two BJP leaders in Lashkar-e-Taiba hit list
Cordon laid in Anantnag over reports of hiding terrorists
Two LeT terrorists including top leader Waseem Shah gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama District
Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter
Three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed in Baramulla: Internet services suspended
Kashmir Range IG Says Let Is Behind The Amarnath Terror Attack
Top