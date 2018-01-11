Red Fort attack: Suspect caught after 17 years of evasion

| By : Web Desk

New Delhi, Jan 11: Delhi police has arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative who is suspected to be involved in the 2000 Red Fort terror ploy, after 17 long years. The suspect is presently kept at the Police Special Cell in Delhi for further investigation.

The suspect, identified as Bilal Ahmad Kawa was caught in a joint operation executed by the Special Cell of Delhi Police and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) at the Delhi airport Wednesday night.

37-year-old Bilal was apprehended after the Gujarat ATS got a tip-off regarding his movement from Srinagar to Delhi.

The terrorist attack took place on Red Fort in Delhi on 22 December 2000, claiming three innocent lives. Earlier, terrorist Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq, who was convicted in the case, had been awarded death sentence.