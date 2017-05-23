Redefine your summer bride look with Ridhima Bhasin’s ‘Lucidus’

New Delhi, May 23: Known for her contemporary Indian designs, ace designer Ridhima Bhasin recently launched her Spring Summer ’17 collection ‘Lucidus’ at her Flagship store in New Delhi where the fashionistas of the city were seen exploring her new collection.

Accredited for her detailed embellishments, Ridhima has brought the quintessential and classic ivory and Ash grey back in Fashion with Lucidus, as it brings with it certain flamboyance and aura of an Indian Goddess in each outfit.

“The collection is inspired by iconic shapes of Moroccan architecture, the majestic inverted domes, slender Minarets, intricate and spell-binding spellbinding and Moorish lamps,” said Designer Ridhima Bhasin.

Elaborating on the collection she said that Lucidus invokes a feeling of light, brightness and clarity. This is why each ensemble reflects light and bright gizmos.

“It encapsulates a feeling and mood of lightness, with beautiful circular skirts, slender pants, sheer blouses, cropped capes in pastels. Ivory, grey, subtle lotus pink, sage green and vanilla hues come together with delicate thread embroideries, hand crafted tassels with hints of silver and cold moon grey embellishments amalgamate to create this spring summer-17 collection,” she added.

The elegant collection are designed using fabrics such as organza, French net and butterscotch georgette, which are beautifully manipulated with bubble pleating, and are placed in shapes that take inspiration from Moroccan art and architecture.

It strikes the right balance between contemporary and conservative, mainly focusing on accentuating the female form that exude a sense of magic and fantasy with their form flattering silhouettes.

Available at her flag ship store in South Extension and stores like Ogaan and Carma, the collection strikes perfect balance with contemporary, strong willed and the confident woman of today. (ANI)