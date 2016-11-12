Refused to accept Rs 500 and Rs 1000 Notes, Villagers loot Ration shop in Chhatarpur village

Chhatarpur(MadhyaPradesh), Nov 12: Angry over a public distribution system (PDS) shop salesman’s refusal to accept Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currencies, a group of villagers allegedly looted the shop in Bardua village, under in Chhatarpur district on Friday.

Police said a horde of villagers turned up at the shop to buy food grains.

When Munnilal Ahirwar refused to accept the demonetised currencies, an altercation ensued, following which the villagers barged into the shop and looted sacks of wheat, rice and sugar.
Ahirwar blamed village sarchpanch Nonhelal Patel for the incident. Patel said Ahirwar had been misappropriating rations for long.

