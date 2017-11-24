Refused by CM Vijay Rupani, Rahul Gandhi will accept giant National Flag made by Dalits 

Ahmadabad, November 24: On a two day campaign to Gujarat, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will accept a giant national flag made by the dalit community that was presented to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

But the Chief Minister refused to accept it, referring to absence of space.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi stated that “During his visit,Rahul Gandhi will accept a giant national flag from Dalit students of the Kendra.

With length of 125 feet and 83 feet in height, He will also address locals and dalits of surrounding areas at the centre on Friday ”

Meanwhile, the main apotheosis of his two-day tour is the visit to the Dalit Shakti Kendra (DSK), a vocational training institute run by Dalit activists, near Sanand town.

According to reports, Dalit leader Martin Macwan. stated that the giant flag was made as part of their movement to end untouchability in the country.

“India’s largest national flag was supposed to be handed over to Rupani, with a request that he take steps to end untouchability practices. But it was not accepted by officials of the Gandhinagar Collectorate on behalf of the Chief Minister saying ‘We don’t have enough space to keep the flag and shall inform once available’,”

“This is the insult of an Indian national flag prepared by Dalits from 10 states,” said Macwan, who heads the Navsarjan Trust, which works for Scheduled Caste community in Gujarat.

Reports says, over 100 Dalit Shakti Kendra students and teachers who worked on it for 25 days to design the flag, also the entire flag was made out of khadi cloth.

Meanwhile Dalit leader Martin Macwan also adding that “It was disheartening because we just wanted to spread the message and wanted to urge the CM to do his bit in Gujarat to end the practice of untouchability”

While Rahul ji learned about this incident he he informed us that he will accept the flag when he will visit the DSK tomorrow,”