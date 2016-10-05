Regrettable that Tamil Nadu Government not explaining Jayalalithaa’s health condition: DMK

Chennai, Oct 05: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Wednesday said it is “regrettable” that the Tamil Nadu government has not given details on the health condition of Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa despite their request in their regard.

Party Treasurer and Opposition Leader M K Stalin said his father and DMK President M Karunanidhi had earlier issued a statement, urging the state government to come out with ‘due explanation’ on the Chief Minister’s health, saying it would “put an end to all rumours” about her wellness.

“But it is regrettable that they have so far not taken a position (to release information),” he told reporters.

To a question, Stalin ruled out possibility of him or Karunanidhi meeting the Chief Minister in Apollo Hospital, saying she was “reportedly” not in a position to do so.

There was no was no need for such a visit, he added.

Jayalalithaa, 68, had been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai since September 22 for fever and dehydration.

On October 2, the Hospital had said she was being treated for “infection” and “continues to improve”.