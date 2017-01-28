Regular sleep deprivation leads to weakened immunity: Study

January 28, 2017 | By :
Regular sleep deprivation leads to weakened immunity. Photo: Pixabay

New York, Jan 28: People who are deprived of sleep regularly are likely to have a weak immune system, a study has found.

The findings showed that chronic short sleep shuts down programmes involved in immune response of circulating white blood cells.

Seven or more hours of sleep is recommended for optimal health, thus the immune system functions best when it gets enough sleep, the researchers said.

“The results are consistent with studies that show when sleep deprived people are given a vaccine, there is a lower antibody response and if you expose sleep deprived people to a rhinovirus they are more likely to get the virus,” said lead author Nathaniel Watson, University of Washington in Seattle.

For the study, published in the journal Sleep, the team took blood samples from 11 pairs of identical twins with different sleep patterns and discovered that the twin with shorter sleep duration had a depressed immune system, compared with his or her sibling.

They used identical twins because genetics account for 31 to 55 per cent of sleep duration and behaviour and environment accounts for the remainder.

“Modern society, with its control of light, omnipresent technology and countless competing interests for time, along with the zeitgeist de-emphasising sleep’s importance, has resulted in the widespread deprioritisation of sleep,” the researchers noted.

–IANS

Tags: , ,
Related News
Proper sleep during childhood may help prevent cancer later
Jellyfish Cassiopea, first animal without a brain or central nervous system but still it sleeps
 Health benefits of Yoga: Transform your body and mental health
45-year-old widow allegedly killed by a co-worker after refusing to sleep with him in Aarey Colony ,Mumbai
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi labels azaan on loudspeakers as ‘not civilised’,SP party mocked singer saying her sleep more important than prayer
Sleep deprivation among married couples increases risk of stress-related inflammation associated with higher risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, arthritis and other diseases
Top