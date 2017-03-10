Rejected Sex For Over Ten Years; Woman Chops Off Husband’s Penis

Ghaziabad, March 10: The Delhi Police, on Thursday, arrested a 30-year-old woman for allegedly chopping off her husband’s penis as vengeance for denying sex to her for over ten years.

The couple hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr and has been living in Ghaziabad for the past 8 years.

According to reports, the woman attacked her 34-year-old spouse with a grinder stone when he came out of the bathroom and made him unconscious before chopping off his manhood.

The Delhi Police said the duo has no children and they fought often over the issue.

The incident took place at 9.30am on yesterday.

The woman later locked him in their bedroom and surrendered to the police station.

She told the police that she did not feel a bit of guilt over her action as her husband ‘tortured her by not having a physical relationship with her and avoided having children with her.’

“She told the police that her husband mentally tortured her by not having a sexual relationship with her and avoided having children with her. Frustrated by his conduct, she picked up a kitchen knife and attacked him when he came out of the bathroom,”

-Anil Kumar Yadav, Circle Officer, Indirapuram.

“He used to self-praise about his manhood and told me that he can have children with other some other women but not in me. I have no sorrows as I suffered a lot of humiliation and mental torture from him. I had no answers when my relatives asked me the reason for not having children” the woman reportedly told the police.

The victim, a cab driver, called a friend when he recovers his senses and was later admitted to a private hospital, where he was brought in a critical condition.

The patient suffered major blood loss and the severed organ was restored after an operation that lasted about 5 hours, the hospital authorities said.

“He is in a critical situation but we are hoping that he will survive. In such cases, the patient is able to reproduce after the surgery,” said Dr Saurabh Gupta, surgeon, Jaypee Hospital where the victim was admitted.