Relations between India and US are growing, says PM Modi at Manila in bilateral meet

Manila/Philippines, November 13: “I thank the Indian community in the Philippines for the warmth. Interacted with the diaspora during the community programme in Manila. Sharing my speech on the occasion.” Said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump. He was talking on the sidelines of 31st ASEAN summit, examined into the powerful ties between the two nations and what continues in the future.

“Glad to meet President Trump again,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the outset of the press meet.

“Relations between India and US are growing. As you can see, it’s not just about mutual interest but for the future of Asia, for the future of humanity,” added the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met Trump at a Gala dinner on Sunday, while on a three-day-visit at Manila.

I thank the Indian community in the Philippines for the warmth. Interacted with the diaspora during the community programme in Manila. Sharing my speech on the occasion. https://t.co/vdbSQlJKss pic.twitter.com/CftYOHCRTX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2017

PM @narendramodi addressing at the ASEAN Business & Investment Summit (ABIS) 2017, in Manila, Philippines #ABIS2017 pic.twitter.com/X1OhVSTi7O — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi177) November 13, 2017

The two world leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US President Donald Trump were expected to discuss counter-terrorism, business and security condition in the Indo-Pacific region. Reportedly no press brief on the bilateral talks has been released yet.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the opening function of the 31st ASEAN Summit at Manila. He was accompanied by the host and Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte, US President Donald Trump, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with others.