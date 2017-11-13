Relations between India and US are growing, says PM Modi at Manila in bilateral meet

November 13, 2017 | By :
Students of Shiv Nadar School Noida writes letter to PM Modi expressing concerns over air quality.

Manila/Philippines, November 13: “I thank the Indian community in the Philippines for the warmth. Interacted with the diaspora during the community programme in Manila. Sharing my speech on the occasion.” Said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump. He was talking on the sidelines of 31st ASEAN summit, examined into the powerful ties between the two nations and what continues in the future.

“Glad to meet President Trump again,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the outset of the press meet.

“Relations between India and US are growing. As you can see, it’s not just about mutual interest but for the future of Asia, for the future of humanity,” added the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met Trump at a Gala dinner on Sunday, while on a three-day-visit at Manila.

The two world leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US President Donald Trump were expected to discuss counter-terrorism, business and security condition in the Indo-Pacific region. Reportedly no press brief on the bilateral talks has been released yet.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the opening function of the 31st ASEAN Summit at Manila. He was accompanied by the host and Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte, US President Donald Trump, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with others.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
New H-1B visa measure likely to hit Indian firms
Exiled Ukrainian artists make portrait of Donald Trump using coins
Did Palestinians dance at UN when US threatened to cut aid?
Trump to host Australian Prime Minister in February
US considering to build 5G network; to keep China out
I tweet from bed, occasionally allows others to post my words: Trump
Top