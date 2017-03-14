Relatives thrash doctor for delaying treatment of patient in Dhule

Dhule, March14:In a hospital at Dhule, a doctor was beaten by patient’s relatives due to alleged delay in the treatment. The incident happened on the night of 12th March when the relatives of a patient could not control their anger and started beating the doctor in the hospital itself. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera as a huge crowd gathered to witness the incident.

#WATCH: Patient’s relative beat up a doctor due to alleged delay in treatment at a hospital in Dhule (Maharashtra); 9 arrested. Source: CCTV pic.twitter.com/spdL9pkpUG — ANI (@ANI_news) March 14, 2017

The drama around this unfortunate event is yet to settle as other doctors of the town have come out in support of their colleague. They are organising protests against beating up of the doctor in a hospital by patient’s relatives. The purpose of this protest is to demand protection against such incidents.

The doctor was reportedly an orthopaedic resident doctor in Dhule and was beaten by the members as he asked them to take the patient to another hospital since there was no neurosurgeon on duty. This incident took place at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Dhule on Sunday night. The patient had suffered a head injury and his relatives were not happy when asked to take him to a different hospital.

The CCTV footage shows that the doctor was attacked by over 20 people armed with rods and other things. He has suffered multiple injuries his abdomen, chest and head. He also got injured near the socket of the eye as he has hit on the orbital bone. The doctor has reportedly lost one eye and is currently admitted in the ICU