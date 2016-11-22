Reliance Communications launches voice calling plans at Rs ‘149 Unlimited’

New Delhi, November 22: Reliance Communications (RCOM) has launched ‘149 Unlimited’ calling plan, which will offer customers unlimited calling talk-time to any phone on any telecom network across the country, including long distance calls, at just Rs 149 per month, a company statement said here on Tuesday.

The ‘149 Unlimited’ plan, available across the 2G, 3G and 4G technology platforms, is targeted at incentivising 2G, 3G and 4G handset-owners across India to move to the RCOM network, the statement said.

“There are still hundreds of millions of older 2G handset-owners in India, and RCOM is positioning the unique plan to migrate these customers to its network, along with 300 MB of data usage. And with RCOM’s high-speed add-on data plans, ‘149 Unlimited’ will also appeal to data-heavy 3G-4G customers, who will benefit from unlimited calling talk-time,” it added.

“Our new pioneering yet simple unlimited plan has the potential to trigger a paradigm shift in the way Indians recharge their mobile phones, creating a significant shift in the telecom market-as it moves away from the ‘Unit Rate’ charging regime to a ‘Single Recharge and Unlimited Usage’ regime,” said Gurdeep Singh, Co-CEO, Reliance Communications and CEO of RCOM’s Consumer Business.

“Our unlimited plan will see millions of Indians benefit, and help RCOM ramp up its customer base and engage with higher-value customers and greater ARPUs (average revenue per users),” he added.