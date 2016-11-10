Reliance entertainment launches Chillx all in one app on Android
Mumbai,Nov10:Reliance Entertainment has launched Chillx, a multilingual all-in-one entertainment app, in collaboration with FunOnGo Media & Entertainment. The app has been launched for Android, and offers access to free and paid videos, apps, games, music, short films, and movies.
The app features regional language support for Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu, apart from English. While some content is free, some content is paid (starting at Rs. 49 per month), and some content is ad-supported.
Commenting on the association, Vijay Singh CEO, FunOnGo Media & Entertainment LLP, said, “This endeavour allows us to widen the scope of consumer engagement on a scale that is possible only when you are a part of India’s leading entertainment conglomerate like Reliance Entertainment.”
“Digital platforms are encouraging a wider audience with diverse consumption patterns, we recognise that this calls for innovative approach in the manner we produce and present our content. The launch of Chillx is in line with our business vision,” said Shibasish Sarkar, Chief Operating Officer, Reliance Entertainment.
Chillx contains an exhaustive games section, with several premium games available on a try and buy basis. The portal also lists and recommends apps for Indian users depending upon their usage habits. Chillx will be distributed to consumers via three routes; On Device with select Indian OEMs, side loaded at telecom retail stores and on Google Play Store. The app will offer both online streaming and download options and convenience to customise the user interface in multiple Indian languages. Free and Premium content is available on Chillx. For paid content Chillx has integrated telecom billing option ease of operation.