Reliance entertainment launches Chillx all in one app on Android

Mumbai,Nov10:Reliance Entertainment has launched Chillx, a multilingual all-in-one entertainment app, in collaboration with FunOnGo Media & Entertainment. The app has been launched for Android, and offers access to free and paid videos, apps, games, music, short films, and movies.

The app features regional language support for Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu, apart from English. While some content is free, some content is paid (starting at Rs. 49 per month), and some content is ad-supported.

Chillx is a complete entertainment based platform aimed at placing the power of choice in the hands of consumers. Coming with the tag line – ‘Apni Boli Apna Entertainment’ ( your language, your entertainment) – The App will give consumers choice in languages, entertainment formats, genres as well as payment mechanisms.

Speaking about Chillx, Sweta Agnihotri, CEO – Content Syndication, Reliance Entertainment said, “While Apps downloaded are mostly in line with global popularity, interest in content consumption in regional language is high. We see smart phone screen as a fantastic gateway to the consumer and our cross functional team will leverage its understanding of content and industry relationships to amplify value offering to the consumer.”