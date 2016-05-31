Reliance Entertainment to release Spielberg’s ‘The BFG’ in July

Mumbai, May 31: Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment will release Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg’s upcoming film “The BFG” on July 16 in India.

“The BFG” is based out a novel of the same name by Roald Dahl. It revolves around Sophie (Ruby Barnhill) who befriends a friendly giant named the BFG (Mark Rylance) as they set out on an adventure to capture the evil, man-eating giants who have been invading the human world, a statement said.

The teaser trailer of “The BFG” was released in December. It was received well and boosted the curiousity around the film.