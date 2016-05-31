Reliance Entertainment to release Spielberg’s ‘The BFG’ in July

May 31, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, May 31:  Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment will release Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg’s upcoming film “The BFG” on July 16 in India.

“The BFG” is based out a novel of the same name by Roald Dahl. It revolves around Sophie (Ruby Barnhill) who befriends a friendly giant named the BFG (Mark Rylance) as they set out on an adventure to capture the evil, man-eating giants who have been invading the human world, a statement said.

The teaser trailer of “The BFG” was released in December. It was received well and boosted the curiousity around the film.

Tags: ,
Related News
It is #TIMESUP for battle against sexual harassment: Hollywood’s A-list women launch a campaign
Hollywood actor John Heard passed away at 72
Hollywood film producer and Wimbledon tennis player Ashok Amritraj becomes Goodwill ambassador of UN in India
Southern belle Taapsee Pannu to be trained by Hollywood stunt director for movie
Don’t have any interest in going to Hollywood: Aamir Khan
xXx: The Return of Xander Cage-Deepika Padukone leaves for worldwide release of her Hollywood film
Top