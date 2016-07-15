Now you will get Reliance Jio 4G services on Samsung mobiles

Mumbai July 15:Reliance Jio will be partnering with Samsung to sell the Jio 4G SIMs with selected handsets. Consumers will also get three months of 4G data free with the Samsung smartphones.

Till now Jio was selling the 4G SIMs only to the consumers who bought LYF phones along with it.

But the partnership indicates that it is willing to work with more smartphone makers to expand the user base of the network.

According to the TechPP report, you have to generate an offer code from the Jio app to get the chance to buy a Samsung handset with Jio SIM.

Then the user can visit a Reliance or a Dx store to get the handset with the SIM.

Users would need to verify the SIM by calling on 1977.

There is a speculation also that once you get the SIM activated you can use it with any phone.

These are the phones which are eligible for the Reliance Jio offer as reported by TechPP.

Samsung Galaxy A5 2015 and A5 2016 Samsung Galaxy A7 2015 and A7 2016 Samsung Galaxy A8 Samsung Galaxy Note 4 Samsung Galaxy Note 5/Galaxy Note 5 Duos Samsung Galaxy Note Edge Samsung Galaxy S6 Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Samsung Galaxy S6 Galaxy Edge Plus Samsung Galaxy S7 Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Recently, LYF slashed the prices of the selected phones making the budget models available for as low as Rs.2999. Which is very impressive when you are getting 3 months of 4G data free along with it.

This year Jio launched an invite system where their employees could invite 10 of their friends to buy an LYF phone and get 3 months of 4G data free.

Jio ditched the invite system a few weeks later and then started selling the phones bundled with data without invites in their stores.

The company’s latest entrant in the smartphone market was Earth 2 which started selling at ₹19999, a price which was much higher than the specification the company was offering.