Now you will get Reliance Jio 4G services on Samsung mobiles
Mumbai July 15:Reliance Jio will be partnering with Samsung to sell the Jio 4G SIMs with selected handsets. Consumers will also get three months of 4G data free with the Samsung smartphones.
Till now Jio was selling the 4G SIMs only to the consumers who bought LYF phones along with it.
But the partnership indicates that it is willing to work with more smartphone makers to expand the user base of the network.
These are the phones which are eligible for the Reliance Jio offer as reported by TechPP.
- Samsung Galaxy A5 2015 and A5 2016
- Samsung Galaxy A7 2015 and A7 2016
- Samsung Galaxy A8
- Samsung Galaxy Note 4
- Samsung Galaxy Note 5/Galaxy Note 5 Duos
- Samsung Galaxy Note Edge
- Samsung Galaxy S6
- Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge
- Samsung Galaxy S6 Galaxy Edge Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S7
- Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
Recently, LYF slashed the prices of the selected phones making the budget models available for as low as Rs.2999. Which is very impressive when you are getting 3 months of 4G data free along with it.
Jio ditched the invite system a few weeks later and then started selling the phones bundled with data without invites in their stores.
The company’s latest entrant in the smartphone market was Earth 2 which started selling at ₹19999, a price which was much higher than the specification the company was offering.