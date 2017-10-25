Reliance Jio 91GB Data Plan: The Company hikes prices within days of launch

Instant changes in Jio plans, new data plan hiked the price of the prepaid plan with 91 GB data within the days of launch. The new plan was priced at Rs. 491 till Monday, but today morning the tariff has been revised to Rs 499.

According to report says, the new data plan of Jio comes with the longest validity the company is offering at present across prepaid and postpaid plans – 91 days – and provides 1GB of high-speed data per day.

Increasing the marginal was not clear what prompted the revision of this particular plan, and there was no official announcement regarding the same.

Meanwhile the resemblance of the Jio Rs. 499 plan, but the original plan came with the usage of 2GB 4G data per day and was part of the roster of plans when the company started operations last year.

It was also phased out when the company introduced the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer, giving the same benefits at Rs. 509 instead of Rs. 499.

On the official Jio website, the new Jio data plan of 499 (or even the Rs. 491 pack) is not mentioned a list of plans for prepaid users in the site.

The subscribers need to go to the MyJio app or the recharge section of the official site in order to buy the Rs. 499 plan.

Pointing to Jio plan Rs. 459 and Rs. 509 plans did not seem to be as attractive as the other two. Rs 459 Jio plan that comes with 84GB data for 84 days within a difference of 7 days invalidity and Rs. 40.

The data plan Rs. 509 provides 2GB data a day for 49 days.

The plan was launched as part of the October 19 tariff revision that saw new prepaid plans being introduced, while postpaid plans saw their validities curtailed.

The post-FUP speed across plans has also been reduced from 128kbps to 64kbps as part of the revision.