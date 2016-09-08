Reliance Jio apps beat WhatsApp, Facebook on Google Play

New Delhi, September 8: After taking the competition in India’s telecom space to a new level when Reliance Jio offered voice calls for free forever and cut down data costs, Jio apps have now beaten mobile messaging service WhatsApp and social networking website Facebook on Google Play.

Of the top 10 apps downloaded from the Google Play store in India, seven are from Jio family. WhatsApp is placed at third spot and Facebook is at 12th spot.

MyJio app takes the top spot on the store while JioCinema is at second spot, revealed the top charts ranking on Google Play.

JioTV takes the fourth place, JioNet fifth, JioJoin sixth, JioMusic seventh and JioMags bags the 10th place on Google Play.

While MyJio has seen 10 million downloads, all other apps have crossed the one million downloads mark.

Eleven of the top 15 downloaded apps and 12 in top 20 belong to the Jio family.

Jio has also launched a new online shopping app AJIO that offers clothes, jewellery and accessories from more than 200 Indian and international brands.

Last week, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani took announced that domestic phone calls from the Jio network will be free forever.

The data plans will also reflect the affordability for customers, with an effective base rate of 5 paise per MB or Rs 50 per GB, adding that based on the usage, the data tariff could go to as low as Rs 25 per GB.