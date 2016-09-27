Reliance Jio call drops due to Jio’s own “under-preparedness” say Airtel in letter to Reliance

New Delhi, September 27: Airtel on Tuesday blamed Reliance Jio itself for network connectivity issues and call failures, saying they are due to Jio’s own “under-preparedness”, insufficient testing efforts and acquiring a large number of customers at the pre-launch stage itself.

In a letter to Reliance Jio, Airtel said: “While RJIO has continued to allege huge call failure on account of insufficient number of PoIs (points of interconnect), however, we believe that the prime reason for such call failures was on account of acquisition of a large number of subscribers by RJIO even before the declaration of the commercial launch.”

The letter, sent on Monday, goes on to say that augmentation of POIs based on actual traffic, necessitates a reciprocal action from the other party also.

“It is important to note, that despite our best efforts, the POIs are still in the process of augmentation due to issues at your end,” Airtel said.

Airtel said that despite the prompt and colossal effort on its part, as on date, only 2,484 E1s (interconnect ports) are live out of a total capacity of 3,048 provided, primarily due to various reasons for delay “attributable solely to RJIO’s under-preparedness and insufficient testing teams and efforts”.

It added: “Even these capacities could be augmented with great persuasion by Airtel teams. During the augmentation exercise, your circles had cited issues with regard to Acceptance Testing, transmission media related concerns and hence the augmentation process took much longer and even till date the complete POI’s have not been augmented due to unpreparedness of your teams.”

The issues continue to impede the augmentation process, it said, pointing out further that its request to Jio to adopt immediate measures to balance the skewed traffic still remains unaddressed.

“Currently, 89 per cent of traffic originating from RJIO network is being terminated into Airtelnetwork and is thereby creating asymmetry in traffic. This is a serious concern for us due to the below cost termination charge regime, every extra minute terminated by RJIO in our network, is causing a huge financial loss to Airtel,” it added.

Reliance Jio, which has commercially launched its 4G services, has accused dominant incumbent operators, including Airtel, Vodafone and Idea of providing far less than adequate PoIs needed for its users to complete a call to a rival network, while the operators have charged the new entrant of unleashing a “tsunami” of free traffic on their networks.

Telecom regulator Trai, which had asked the operators to submit their network congestion details from September 15-19, 2016, to examine the congestion issue, on Monday decided to issue showcause notices on erring operators for call drops far exceeding the norm.