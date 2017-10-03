Reliance Jio company updates TOC, now maintains a limit to voice call duration,so not really unlimited offers!

Mumbai,Oct03:While Reliance Jio permits unlimited number of voice calls on its network, the duration of any call can only be as long as five hours, the representative said. This restriction is applicable to both calls made to a Reliance Jio subscriber, and calls made to a non-Reliance Jio network, the other representative with the company said.

These restrictions are in line with direction from telecommunications regulator TRAI, the person said. Airtel and Vodafone also maintain some restriction on daily usage on their networks.

It needs to be pointed out that Reliance Jio doesn’t impose any restrictions on calls as long as their duration is within the limit – less than five hours long, the representative said.

For instance, you can make phone calls to ten of your friends in a day, talking to all of them for about an hour, and you would still be able to enjoy Reliance Jio’s services without any interruptions.

This is not a new restriction the company has imposed on customers, the person cited above said, disputing claims from some users that they only faced the restriction in the recent days.

Reliance Jio is updating its terms of conditions for the JioPhone, which it has started shipping to customers. On the website, the company explained the return policy for its feature phone handset and how often people would need to top up their phone to keep it functional.