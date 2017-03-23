Reliance Jio dosn’t know the meaning of free lunch

New Delhi, March23:Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, with an aim to lure in more subscribers for JIO, has been rolling out new offers in the Prime membership plan. Here on the pretext of fleecing people and keeping them trapped in this botched up connection.

Reliance Jio had rolled out its Jio Prime membership plan from March 1, in order to make its customers stay with the network service. After the end of the free offer period, customers will not get everything for free. If you wish to continue using the earlier ‘Happy New Year’ offer, you will have to pay a subscription fee of Rs 99 on your Jio number.

Additionally, you will also have to recharge with Rs 303 every month to continue accessing Jio’s 4G services and also the full bouquet of its media services for one year. Meanwhile, the company claims there is one offer which you can utilise to get your Prime Membership fee, free of cost.

There is a new offer announced by Reliance Jio on its JIO MONEY application. According to the new plan, if you get your recharge done using the Jio Money app, you will get a Rs 50 cashback on every recharge. Once you recharge the initial prime membership fee, you are also needed to recharge your number with Rs 303 as the monthly fee. If you recharge your number with that number using the Jio Money app, you get a Rs 50 cashback again. Hence, in total you will be getting Rs 50 + Rs 50, that is Rs 100 as cashback. This cashback covers your Rs 99 Prime membership plan, which makes it a win-win situation for both the consumer and the network service provider.

This offer eventually does not benefit the subscriber but is nothing but a marketing gimmick to keep you from porting to other ISP.

It is also noted that at least 84 percent of the current Reliance Jio clients are required to subscribe to its Prime Membership in April, a study directed by Bank of America Merrill Lynch. sources say that this data is again not credible enough but only an imminent method to increase the subscriber base of the existing telecom provider, Jio.