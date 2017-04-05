Reliance Jio DTH following the footsteps of Jio 4G? Welcome Offer and free service for 90 days?

New Delhi, April 05: Though nothing solid facts have yet been made clear about the Reliance Jio Direct To Home (DTH) services, some reports around it have already made fans go gaga over it.

As per the reports on air customers can expect a ‘Welcome Offer’ scheme on the Reliance Jio Direct To Home (DTH) services, which may be same to the welcome offer of Reliance Jio Mobile connections. Reports also add that the Jio Direct To Home (DTH) services will be free for 90 days.

Just like its data services, Reliance Jio is expected to offer its DTH services at much lower prices than its rivals.

The Reliance Jio Direct To Home (DTH) set-top box is reportedly ready and the company is all set to launch it in this month itself.

Reports also say that Reliance Jio Direct To Home (DTH) services can be availed using an Android setup box or Apple setup box to stream any TV channel on your TV with plans starting as low as Rs 180 per month, after the welcome offer.

The Jio Direct To Home (DTH) setup box will be powered through Jio broadband connection which will give a streaming speed up to 1 Gbps.

Reliance Jio’s set top box images have already leaked, amidst reports that it will have more than 300 TV channels and more than 50 HD channels.

The leaked pictures show a blue box with Reliance Jio branding on its top as well as new set-top box. The device has a number of ports including a standard cable connector, HDMI, USB, as well as audio and video output. There’s also an Ethernet port, which will allow users to connect to a modem to offer broadband.

JioTV is said to offer more than 360 channels, at least 50 of which will be in High Definition (HD). There will be a seven-day ‘catch up’ option too. This content is not saved locally, but on Jio servers and pulled in as per demand. Users will be able to use a voice-enabled remote to search by channel, show, category or even by the names of actors.