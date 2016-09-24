Reliance Jio Effect ? Now, Airtel offers unlimited data for 3 months at Rs 1495

Mumbai, Sep 24: Amid the ongoing tariff war triggered by the entry of Reliance Jio, India’s largest mobile operator Bharti Airtel today announced a special 90-day pack that offers unlimited data – 30 GB at 4G speed- for Rs 1,495.

The pack is available for Rs 1,495 for existing users and Rs 1,494 for new users, and effectively brings down 4G data rates to Rs 50 per GB. The data pack will work on 4G handsets.

The company said “fair usage policy will be applicable on the data pack”, which means consumers can avail up to 30 GB of high-speed data over 90 days and once this data limit is exhausted, the Internet will continue but on 2G speeds.

“Customers with 4G handsets generally consume large amounts of data and this proposition is specifically aimed at them. With this pack, these customers can stay online round the clock without having to worry about exhausting their data limits or going for frequent recharges,” Ajai Puri, Director, Operations (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

The pack is currently available in Delhi and will be launched across other circles over the next few days.

Reliance Jio, which launched its commercial 4G services on September 5, has promised its customers that they will continue to avail of free voice and data till December 31, after which voice calls will be free for life and data will be available at rock—bottom prices.

At Reliance Industries’ 42nd annual general meeting, Chairman Mukesh Ambani stressed that data must be “affordable” and said Reliance Jio’s offerings will bring down data rates to Rs 50 per GB from the prevailing market rate of Rs 250.

To ward off threat from Reliance Jio, incumbent operators including Airtel, Vodafone and Idea, have slashed data tariffs or announced promotional schemes that pack in more data for the same price.