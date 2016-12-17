Is it Reliance Jio Effect? State owned Telecom Company BSNL offers Free Data and Unlimited Voice Calling Starting at Rs. 99 per Month

New Delhi, Dec 17: State-run BSNL on Friday announced unlimited calling offer for its prepaid customers along with limited free data usage amid free call offers from private competitors like Reliance Jio.

“BSNL has introduced unlimited local and STD BSNL to BSNL with 300MB data for only Rs. 99 with validity of 28 days for its prepaid mobile customers,” the company said in a statement.

The rate will be applicable in Kolkata TD, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Gujrat, MP, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra & Rajasthan for within network calls. In other circles the same offer will vary from Rs. 119 to 149.

“BSNL has also introduced new combo STV with Unlimited local and STD BSNL to any network with 1GB data for only Rs 339 with validity of 28 days on pan-India basis,” the statement said.

BSNL is already offering unlimited 3G service for Rs. 1099 with 30 day validity.

“Tariff offered by BSNL are most competitive and is committed to provide affordable and excellent services to our esteemed customers,” BSNL Director for Consumer Mobility RK Mittal said.

Earlier in the month, incumbent operators Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular made an attempt to match free 4G service of Reliance Jio by launching two identical schemes offering free calls and limited mobile Internet use priced at around Rs. 150 and Rs. 350 with 28 days validity.

Vodafone also launched similar tariff later. At present, Reliance Jio is offering free 4G mobile service including calls and data till March 31. It has clocked 52 million customers in 83 days.

These plans come close to proposed Rs. 149 plan of Reliance Jio under which it will offer free calls to all network in the country for 28 days without any roaming charges. The plan includes 300MB 4G data access during day and unlimited usage at night.

Besides this, Jio under the proposed plan will offer unlimited use of its music, movie, TV, news and all other apps, video call, SMS for free.