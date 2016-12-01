Reliance Jio Free data continues till March 31 : Mukesh Ambani

Mumbai, Dec 01: Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and MD, Reliance Industries reveals big plans for Reliance Jio for the first 3 months. Highlights.

Ambani says Reliance Jio has grown faster than Facebook, WhatsApp or Skype.

Ambani says in 3 Months, Reliance Jio has become fastest growing tech co.

“We are humbled by the people’s response. 6 lakh customers have been singed by Jio every single day for the last six months. Thanks for believing in us.

“We will be doubling Jio network by March. Jio now fastest growing tech firm.

“25 times more data is being used by a Jio customer than the average Indian broadband customer.

– Home delivery of #Jio sims will be available in 100 cities by December 31: Mukesh Ambani

– Jio now fully supports mobile number portability; Customers can get sims home delivered.

— Jio has 52 million customers in 3 months.

— Free data till March 31.