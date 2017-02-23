Reliance Jio: How Airtel, Vodafone and Idea compete?

New Delhi, Feb 23: Reliance Jio, announced on Tuesday that on it will end its free service period on 31 March. If the existing users in the happy new year offer want to continue with getting the same services would have to make a one-time recharge of Rs. 99 and a recharge of Rs. 303/month. In detail, Jio users will be able to continue in the Happy New Year scheme that offers them 1 GB of data per day, free voice calls and access to premium services for Rs. 303 per month. The subscription charge to this plan is Rs. 99, a one-time payment. Even if the users do not opt for this plan, they can enjoy its calling service free of cost.

MyInfinity plan from Airtel

To beat Jio’s voice service which is free of cost, Airtel has introduced MyInfinity plans. This plan enable the users to avail 3 GB data, unlimited calls and SMS every month free of cost. On top of this, they get extra data on the basis of the plan they sign up for. If the user has opted the cheapest plan of Rs. 549, additional 3 GB of data every month would be given.

Airtel Surprises is another offer from the company. This scheme randomly select users and send them an offer where they can get 10 GB extra data by paying Rs. 100. But this scheme is not listed on the Airtel website. Airtel gives 3 GB data free with a recharge of Rs.345, along with free calling services.

Idea’s competitive plans with free unlimited calling

Idea also offer, its users competitive plans along with free unlimited voice services. For new 4G handsets, Idea is giving 3 GB extra 4G data, along with 1 GB on a recharge pack of Rs. 348. The number of recharges allowed in a year is 13. Idea offers free calling and national roaming along with 3 GB of 4G data for Rs 499. For Rs. 999, idea offers 8 GB data.

No free calling offer from Vodafone

Apart from other service providers, Vodafone is not offering any free calling services. But it has a wide range of data plans at reduced rates. Users can get 1 GB of 4G data with a validity of 30 days costs only Rs. 150. Offers of 1 GB data free with an additional 3 GB data costs Rs. 250. Other plans offer 6 GB data for Rs. 350, 9 GB data for Rs. 450, 13 GB data for Rs. 650, 22 GB data for Rs. 999 and 35 GB data for Rs. 1,500. All these plans have a validity of 30 days.