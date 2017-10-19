Reliance Jio launches new Rs 459 plan, daily and weekly plans under Dhan Dhana Dhan offer.

New Delhi, October 19: The trendsetter in the Indian telecommunication sector, Reliance Jio has released its revised Dhan Dhana Dhan tariff plans on Wednesday. The plans would be available from 19 October. According to Jio, the plans are applicable for both new and the existing customers.

The revised plan has introduced a new Rs 459 plan, with a validity of 84 days and 84 GB data, with 1 GB per day usage limit.

All the Jio Prime members can enjoy the unlimited call and SMS services along with the 1GB high-speed data per day for three months (28×3). After the 1GB limit per day, the speed would be reduced to 64Kbps. But the unlimited voice calling and messaging and the access to Jio apps would remain cost-free.

With the introduction of the new Rs 459 plan, the popular Rs399 plan which already exists has reduced its validity to 70 days.

The data entitlement of the Rs 149 plan is enhanced to over 4 GB for every 28 days from the already existing 2 GB. The validity of the Rs 149 plan is 28 days. The existing benefits of free voice calling, messaging and the access to other Reliance Jio application would continue like the same.

For the first time, Jio has introduced affordable daily and weekly packs, especially for smartphone customers. Users of these plans would get a free voice, free messaging and unlimited data (0.15 GB daily) for Rs 19 per day and Rs 52 for a week or Rs 98 for two weeks.

Rs 509 plan is for heavy data users, with the benefits of 2 GB of highspeed data every day for 49 days. The users of this plan would also get unlimited access to other Jio apps services.