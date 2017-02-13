Reliance Jio Mobile Numbers that starting with digit ‘6’ comes to your hand soon

Mumbai, Feb 13: Currently, mobile number series in India begin either with 9, 8, or 7. However, soon you might come across 10-digit mobile numbers which begin with 6.

Reliance Jio, which rolled out its 4G services in September last year, has been allotted new MSC codes in the 6-series by the Department of Telecom (DoT).

This essentially means, future Reliance Jio subscribers will be able to acquire numbers starting with the digit 6.

The department has reportedly issued the company 60010-60019 MSC codes in Rajasthan, 60020-60029 MSC codes in Assam and 60030-60039 in Tamil Nadu.

Jio has also got the 9-series MSC codes in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, and the 8-series MSC codes in Kolkata and Maharashtra, TelecomTalk reports.

The MSC code is a number series allotted to each operator in different circles. This is essentially the first 5-digit of your mobile number. Each telecom operator is assigned a bi-numeral number to identify its network.

The first part is the Mobile Country Code (MCC) while the other part is known as the Mobile Network Code (MNC). While the MCC remains constant throughout the country, the MNC varies from circle to circle.

The department keeps assigning new MSC codes to operators if they manage to garner a subscriber base of over a million subscribers in a licensed service area.

Hence, allocation of the new 6-series mobile numbers also indicates that Reliance Jio has been able to successfully garner over a million subscribers in the mentioned regions.

Currently, Reliance Jio reached 72.4 million subscribers as of December 31 since its commencement of operations on September 5. Jio had crossed the 50-million subscriber mark in just 83 days since launch back – adding an average of 600,000 subscribers a day.