Reliance Jio Prime Membership expires tomorrow

New Delhi, March 30: Are You a Reliance Jio Customer? If you have not opted for the Reliance Jio Prime Membership, you could do it by tomorrow.

Some media reports on the air claimed that Reliance Industries Ltd might extend the deadline of Reliance Jio Prime Membership beyond March 31.

But till yet there are not any official announcements from the part of the company and you will have to take March 31 as the last date of taking the subscription.

Media reports had also earlier said that Reliance Industries Ltd might extend the deadline of the subscription by a month.

Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani had in last month announced a slew of offers, including 20 percent more data than any rival from April.

Under the Reliance Jio Prime Membership plan customers can enroll by paying a one-time fee of Rs 99 and continue to get the existing benefits until March 2018.

Enrollment for Prime membership started from March 1 and continue till March 31.

By paying the monthly rental customer can enjoy current benefits of Happy New Year offer under the new tariff plan for another 12 months.

But if customers don’t join Prime membership, they still will continue to have all voice calls free and without any roaming charges.

Converted 50 mn subscribers to Prime Members

The Mukesh Ambani-backed Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, the latest entrant in India’s telecom market, is closing in on turning 50 million Prime members out of the 100 million free subscribers the company was able to garner by offering disruptive 4G VoLTE services at no cost.

An official at the company says that “Out of 100 million-plus free subscribers, nearly 50 million have signed up for its ‘Prime’ membership by paying a one-time charge of Rs 99 and buying data packs.”

Reliance Jio’s promotional Happy New Year plan that offered free voice and data ends on March 31, 2017. The company has been offering Prime membership to its subscribers on payment of one-time fee of Rs 99. The Prime membership enrols subscribers to continue enjoying Reliance Jio services at affordable price rates.

Data packs for such members is available for as low as Rs 149 per month. Voice calls on Jio will remain free.

The official said daily addition are going up exponentially and actual numbers will be shared after the expiry of the free offer on March 31.

According to industry estimates, out of the 100-105 million subscribers that Reliance Jio has at present, around 30 per cent are secondary connections taken by individuals to get extra free data.

Out of the remaining 70 million unique subscribers, Reliance Jio may be targeting to convert at least two-thirds to the Prime loyalty program.

At 50 million, Reliance Jio will become the largest provider of paid broadband services in the country.

Market leader Bharti Airtel had a combined user base of 37.7 million for its 3G and 4G services at the end of December. This was down from 41.3 million three months earlier.