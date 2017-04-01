Reliance Jio Prime membership offer extended until  April 15th, no tariff for first 3 months

New Delhi, April 01: Reliance Jio, the Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom giant, Friday announced it has recorded an unrivaled 72 million paid subscribers, and extended by 15 days its rock-bottom priced data offer under ‘Prime membership’.

Reliance Jio, whose free extended promotional offer ended on yesterday, also announced a complimentary offer for three months for those who paid Rs 303 prior to April 15.

Jio, the LTE mobile network operator in India, said it has extended the deadline for purchasing Jio’s Rs 303 (and other) plans till April 15th, “considering the unparalleled demand”.

“This extension will provide the necessary breathing room for users to avoid service disruption during the transition from free to paid services. Customers who could not enroll in ‘JIO PRIME’ by 31st March for whatever reason can still do so by paying Rs 99 along with their first purchase of Jio’s Rs 303 and other plans till 15th April,” the statement said.

Reliance Jio Summer Surprise for its JIO PRIME members.:

“Every ‘JIO PRIME’ member when they make their first paid recharge prior to 15th April using Jio’s Rs 303 plan (or any higher value plan) will get services for the initial three months on a complimentary basis. Your paid tariff plan will be applied only in July, after the expiry of the complimentary service,” Chairman Mukesh Ambani said in a letter to customers.

Reliance Jio had launched the inaugural free voice and data plan on September 2016, and in December, extended the freebies till March 31, 2017.

Acknowledging that the company was “acutely aware” of small pockets of congestion on its network, Mukesh Ambani promised a dramatic improvement in service quality in the coming weeks as the company continues to invest in network expansion.

“Reliance Jio has created the world’s largest greenfield 4G LTE (Long-Term Evolution) wireless broadband network, with over 100,000 mobile towers. And we will add another 100,000 towers to our network in the coming months”.

“This greenfield investment of over Rs 200,000 crores is the largest anywhere in the world,” Mukesh Ambani, who is India’s richest man and the managing director of India’s second-most valuable company by market value, said.

Meanwhile, mobile wallet Mobikwik said that it has also extended its cash back offer on Reliance Jio Prime recharge until April 15.

“We have extended cash back offer on Reliance Jio Prime recharge till April 15, though the cash back value may change. As of today, we are offering Rs 30 cash back for Jio customers recharging for Prime,” a Mobikwik spokesperson said.