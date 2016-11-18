Reliance Jio starts home delivery of SIM cards

Mumbai,Nov18:Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has started doorstep delivery of Reliance Jio SIM cards in Delhi (NCR) and Mumbai. First spotted by TechPP , and independently confirmed from our sources, the move is intended towards extending the service’s reach and availability to more people before it goes live from early next year.

To recall, Reliance Jio wants to offer up to 80 per cent of Indians high-speed mobile Internet as well as voice services in the days to come. The first requisite for that to happen will be to make its SIM cards readily available to more and more users. Well until now, its SIM cards were available for grabs from Reliance Digital and Digital Xpress Mini Stores, and these were synonymous with long queues of people lining up to get their free SIM cards. Now that Jio is heading towards a formal launch, it’s only obvious that the company would want to rope in more and more people, potential customers to be precise.

Jio 4G services have been open to all starting from September 5 and will continue to be so up to December 31. Customers will enjoy free unlimited access to free unlimited data and free voice calls under the company’s Welcome Offer during the said period.