Reliance Jio Vs Airtel tariff war: Airtel takes on Jio’s Rs 398 pack challenge

Mumbai, Jan 09: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio shook the Indian telecom market with other major telecom players introducing different offers to prevent the subscription drop-out.

Still, the war between the telecom companies is continuing and the latest update is from Airtel, which is launching a new pre-paid pack to tap the competition from Jio.

Now, Airtel pre-paid is offering its Rs. 399 pack with similar benefits as those available on Reliance Jio’s Rs 398 pack.

Under the new Rs. 399 pack, Airtel is offering 1GB 3G/ 4G data per day, unlimited voice calls – local, STD, and roaming, and 100 SMSes per day for all handsets. The validity of the pack is 70 days.

At the same time, Reliance Jio’s Rs. 398 pack offers its subscribers benefits such as 1.5GB high-speed 4G data per day (the post which unlimited access is at 64Kbps), truly unlimited voice calls on all networks in India, 100 SMSes per day, and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The validity of this pack is 70 days.

The Airtel Rs. 399 prepaid pack previously offered 1GB 3G/ 4G data per day (alongside all the other benefits) for a validity of 28 days. It has now taken the place of the more expensive Rs. 448 pack that offers a validity of 82 days, instead of the older 70 days. There is also a Rs. 509 pack that was recently refreshed to offer a 91-day validity with the same benefits.

In the past, Airtel has launched competitive offers to take on Jio’s continuing onslaught on tariff rates in India’s telecom scene. Airtel had announced a Rs. 199 prepaid pack to compete with Jio’s pack priced at the same rate. Both packs offer unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day, although Jio’s 199 pack provides 1.2GB 4G data per day while the Airtel pack providers 1GB 3G/ 4G data per day.

Additionally, Airtel has also released a Rs. 93 pack that offers unlimited voice calls to all networks, 100 SMSes per day, and a total of 1GB 3G/ 4G data with a validity of 10 days. This takes on Jio’s Rs. 98 pack that has same benefits, albeit with a limit of 140 SMSes and an extended validity of 14 days.