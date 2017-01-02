Reliance Jio Welcome Offer shifted to Happy New Year Offer on Jan 1

New Delhi,Jan2: Reliance Jio’s Welcome Offer ceased to remain valid from midnight of December 31. Does it mean that you would no longer be able to enjoy free voice calls, video calling, messaging and data? You would still be able to enjoy most of the freebies what the Welcome Offer promised, but with a catch. Here is what you would like to know about Reliance Jio’s free offers:

Happy New Year Offer replaced Welcome Offer on December 4, which will continue to offer free data and calls till March 31, 2017.

So, starting January 1, all the subscribers of Welcome Offer who got the Jio SIM befor December 4, will be automatically shifted to Happy New Year Offer on January 1, that too without suffering any disruption in services, and continue to get free 4G data and free voice calls till March 31.

However, Jio subscribers enjoying 4GB of free data per day under Welcome Offer, will get only 1GB of 4G data per day under Happy New Year Offer. Once, 1GB data limit is exhausted, the speed will fall to 128kbps, and data usage becomes paid.

Reliance Jio is offering booster packs for Rs 51, and Rs 301 which will reinstate data speed to 4G and also five additional data to your account.

The STV 51 offers 1GB 4G data for 1 day. The STV 301 offers 6GB of 4G data for 28 days.

Some more interesting news for you is that all the Jio apps remain free till December 31, 2017, enabling you watch TV shows, movies, listen to music, make video calls etc for free till December 2017.