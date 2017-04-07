Reliance Jio withdrawing ‘Summer Surprise’ offer according to TRAI order

New Delhi, April 07: Reliance Jio on yesterday decided to withdraw its 3 months complimentary benefits of ‘Reliance Jio Summer Surprise’, “as soon as operationally feasible, over the next few days” in accordance with Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s order.

“Today, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has advised Reliance Jio to withdraw the 3 months` complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise,” Reliance Jio said in a statement yesterday.

“Reliance Jio accepts this decision. Jio is in the process of fully complying with the regulator`s (TRAI) advice, and will be withdrawing the 3 months complimentary benefits of Reliance Jio Summer Surprise as soon as operationally feasible, over the next few days,” the statement says.

“However, all customers who have subscribed to ‘JIO SUMMER SURPRISE’ offer prior to its discontinuation will remain eligible for the offer,” the statement added.

On last month (March 31), multi-billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio had extended by 15 days its rock-bottom priced data offer under Prime membership. The company, whose free extended promotional offer had come to an end on the last day of March, had also announced a complimentary offer for 3 months for those who paid Rs 303 prior to this April 15th.

The newcomer in the telecom sector, Reliance Jio 4G, had launched a free voice and data plan in September 2016 and had extended it till March 31, 2017.

Reliance Jio had launched the ‘Welcome Offer’ on 2016, September 5, which was valid for 90 days with extended benefit until December 31, 2016.

The ‘Happy New Year offer’ was launched on December 4, 2016, which was valid until March 3 with extended benefit till March 31, 2017.

With Agency Inputs