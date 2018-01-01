Reliance Jio’s low data tariff, zero voice rate raises profitability issue 

At least 84 percent of the current Reliance Jio clients are required to subscribe to its Prime Membership in April, a study directed by Bank of America Merrill Lynch said here on Wednesday.

Reliance jio
Reliance-Jio’s-low-data-tariff,-zero-voice-rate-raises-profitability-issue –indialivetoday

At least 84 percent of the current Reliance Jio clients are required to subscribe to its Prime Membership in April, a study directed by Bank of America Merrill Lynch said here on Wednesday.


  • Reliance jio