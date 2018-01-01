At least 84 percent of the current Reliance Jio clients are required to subscribe to its Prime Membership in April, a study directed by Bank of America Merrill Lynch said here on Wednesday.

Reliance-Jio’s-low-data-tariff,-zero-voice-rate-raises-profitability-issue –indialivetoday

At least 84 percent of the current Reliance Jio clients are required to subscribe to its Prime Membership in April, a study directed by Bank of America Merrill Lynch said here on Wednesday.