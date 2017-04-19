Reliance Jio’s “rate-cutter plan” can make calls to foreign countires at Rs. 4.8 per minute

New Delhi, April19:India’s latest telecom operator Reliance Jio, which has started a price war within the Indian telecom industry by offering high speed 4G internet at very low prices along with free voice calling is also offering international calls at prices as low as Rs. 3 per minute. According to the Reliance Jio website, customers can drastically reduce their international call charges by activating a “rate-cutter plan.” The plan allows Jio users to make calls to US, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, French Guinea, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Mongolia, Morocco, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Romania, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan and UK at just Rs. 3 per minute.

Reliance Jio’s “rate-cutter plan” can be activated by recharging for Rs. 501.

Calls to France, Pakistan, Israel, Japan, Argentina, Denmark and South Korea can be made at Rs. 4.8 per minute, the website reported.

On Sunday, Airtel assured its postpaid customers of low data costs while travelling abroad. Airtel said that the telecom operator will automatically activate a discounted plan if a user’s data usage outside India exceeds the minimum pack value.

Earlier this month, after withdrawing its ‘Summer Surprise’ offer on telecom regulator TRAI’s advice. Reliance Jio came up with “Dhan Dhana Dhan” plan, offering “unlimited” data under recharge packs starting from Rs. 309. In response to Jio’s “Dhan Dhana Dhan” offer other telecom players like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular have also come out with special recharge plans offering their customers free voice calls and high speed 4G internet. Recent reports also suggest that Airtel and Vodafone have done away with roaming charges to counter Jio’s free domestic roaming policy.

Meanwhile, analysts who track telecom industry say that the industry is going through a tough time while the customers are the real beneficiaries of the ongoing battles within the telecom industry.