Reliance Lyf ‘Flame 6’ smartphone launched at Rs. 3,999

New Delhi, June 4 : Reliance LYF a subsidiary of Reliance Retail, which manufactures 4G-enabled VoLTE smartphones has unveiled its latest smartphone, the new ‘Flame6’.

The cost of the smartphone is Rs. 3,999 and would be available for sale in Black colour variant.

The Lyf Flame 6 bears a 4-inch (480×800 pixels) display with a pixel density of 218ppi and Asahi Dragontrail Glass. It is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core SoC coupled with a Mali 400 MP2 GPU, and 512MB of RAM. The smartphone bears 2-megapixel rear camera, and a front camera with the same resolution.

The smartphone is launched a week after the launches of the Flame 3 and Flame 4 smartphones.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Reliance LYF manufactures 4G-enabled VoLTE smartphones. According to Counterpoint Research, in May 2016, LYF became the fifth largest smartphone player and second largest LTE phone supplier in India.

