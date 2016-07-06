Reliance Offers 4G Phone With 3 Months Unlimited Data at Rs. 2,999

New Delhi July 6 :Gadgets 360 has learnt that several Lyf-branded smartphones have received official price drops. The company communicated to its dealers that the new prices are effective from Tuesday.

The Lyf smartphones that have received price drops are Lyf Water 2 which will now retail at Rs. 9,499 (a Rs. 4,000 drop from the earlier price of Rs. 13,499); Lyf Wind 6, which will be available at Rs. 5,999 (a Rs. 500 price drop from the earlier price of Rs. 6,499); and Lyf Flame 2 will be available at Rs. 3,499 (receives a Rs. 1,300 price drop from earlier price of Rs. 4,799).

Some of the other handsets that have received a flat Rs. 1,000 price drop are the Lyf Flame 4, Flame 5, and Flame 6. All three will now be available at Rs. 2,999.

With all Lyf-branded smartphones available right now with free unlimited data and voice-calling offers for three months on the Reliance Jio network, interested consumers can now effectively get a new 4G phone and unlimited 4G data and voice-calling for 3 months at Rs. 2,999.

Reliance Jio’s 4G services haven’t been officially launched yet but the company has been offering its services to consumers under an employee referral program. Reliance CDMA customers are also being offered chance to upgrade to a Reliance Jio SIM, and Jio SIMs have also been on offer to anyone who buys Lyf smartphones.

All Lyf branded handsets come with support for 4G and VoLTE (voice over LTE), which provides better call quality.