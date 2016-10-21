Reliance Retail launches Lyf F1 phone in India

Mumbai,Oct21:Reliance Retail on Friday launched the Lyf F1 smartphone, priced at Rs. 13,399. The smartphone will be available from Reliance Digital stores from Friday itself. The company is offering a free Bluetooth speaker worth Rs. 3,000 alongside, and announced a 10 percent cashback offer for Citibank cardholders. Purchasers will also get a Reliance Retail gift voucher worth Rs. 15,000.

The company is touting several ‘smart’ features for the Lyf F1, including Smart Ring – which helps locate the smartphone even when it is on silent mode, and Smart Play – which will pause a playing video when the user looks away from the display. The smartphone also offers carrier aggregation that, apart from faster speeds, is claimed to offer better battery life.

Reliance Retail is also touting RCS (Rich Communication Services) services, which offers enhanced rich messaging services on SMS, apart from allowing users to share files and location when on a live call. Like other Lyf phones, it will come bundled with a Reliance Jio SIM card.

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Lyf F1 smartphone runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection and a pixel density of 400ppi. It is powered by a 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 SoC (four cores clocked at 1.52GHz and four cores clocked at 1.21GHz), coupled with 3GB of RAM.

The Lyf F1 sports a 16-megapixel rear camera with PDAF and EIS, apart from an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with autofocus. It bears 32GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Apart from 4G and VoLTE support, the Lyf F1 offers Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, Micro-USB, GPS, and 3.5mm audio jack connectivity options.

The smartphone is powered by a 3200mAh non-removable battery that is claimed to last all day. It measures 155.5×77.6×7.9mm, and weighs in at 153 grams. Sensors on board the Lyf F1 include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and electronic compass