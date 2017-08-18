Relief for Amma followers as BJP supports probe over Jayalalithaa’s mysterious death

Bengaluru/ Karnataka, August 18: Amma supporters can now rejoice! Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ensured to lend their helping hand for investigating into the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. S Prakash, senior BJP leader, claims that the exact reason behind Amma’s demise is wrapped up in secrecy and thus he supports the orders for a proper probe in the case, says media reports.

J Jayalalithaa, matron of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), after months of hospitalisation, had her last breath on 5th December 2016. Soon after her demise, V K Sasikala (Amma’s long time friend) ascended the throne of State Chief Minister. But she couldn’t enjoy her domain for long, Supreme Court had convicted her for corruption and was sentenced to imprisonment for four years.

Prakash asserted that strict investigation is ordered by E Palaniswami (Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu) as per the demand from sympathisers and supporters of late Jayalalithaa. They had smelt something suspicious on their Amma’s death as they were not allowed to enter the hospital where Amma was admitted, and her medical reports were not shown to anyone else than Sasikala. Prakash says that he expects a sincere scrutiny from the enquiry department.

E Palaniswami ordered a judicial enquiry into Jayalalithaa’s death, on 17th August. Palaniswami added that one of the key demands by O Panneerselvam (wing of AIADMK) for its planned merger with EPS grouping was the investigation into Amma’s demise.

Deepa Jayakumar (Jayalalithaa’s niece), on Thursday, requested the Centre for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in this case as she felt that there is no point setting up in inquiry commission.