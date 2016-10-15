Religions must redefine and reconceptualize the social status and equality of women, says D Raja over Triple Talaq issue

New Delhi, October 15: As it may lead to religious conflicts, the Communist Party of India (CPI) cautioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), not impose their judgments on triple talaq, on Saturday.

D. Raja, CPI national secretary told that “BJP ministers and RSS should also understand that anything shall not be forced, as it can deviate people from the actual issue and can pit one religious community against the other.

We all should strive for building a consensus among various communities. The fundamental point is that the freedom and the law of the country must be applicable to all irrespective of religious affiliation or what religion a person or women belongs to.

“Raja said that the women rights must be upheld and protected. That is what all religions and the public should understand. We are in the 21st century and it is the time that our religions must redefine and reconceptualize the social status of women and they must be treated equally.

He further said that women should have all rights and their right to equality must be a non-negotiable thing. He added that this is what all religions should understand and strive for, reports zeenews.com.

Earlier, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Venkaiah Naidu urged the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) not to politicize the issue of Uniform Civil Code ( UCC) and said it is high time that all communities should come together and uphold the dignity of women irrespective of their religion.

Naidu further questioned the denial expressed by the AIMPLB with regard to debating the issue of Uniform Civil Code.”What is the objection? I don`t understand, you join the debate, let there be a debate, you put forth your point of view,” said Naidu.

“The government wants a debate across the country. There are three issues – first is gender justice, second is non-discrimination, the third is need of women. These are the issues, debate and discuss them. Why are you becoming political?” he asked.Speaking about triple talaq, Naidu said that people are confusing the divorce practice with the Uniform Civil Code.

“Some people are trying to confuse the issue of triple talaq with Uniform Civil Code. About the issue of triple talaq, the Law Commission wanted views of all. The religious workers, the social workers, sociologists, prominent public personalities, they need to acknowledge the basic principle of equality of all human beings men or women and work in that direction instead of misleading the people,” said Naidu.

On Thursday, the AIMPLB said they will boycott the Uniform Civil Law as they feel it is not good for the nation.

“We will boycott the questionnaire sent by the Law Commission and we have decided that Muslims of the country will not answer this question as it is not acceptable and not good for the nation,”Hazrat Maulana Mohammad Wali Rahmani of the MPLB told a press conference here.The Law Commission earlier last week sought public opinion on the exercise of reforming family laws of all religions.

However, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has been defending the triple talaq system and termed the filing of the affidavit as ‘un-Islamic.’

They claim that triple talaq is a personal law and the Centre has no right to modify it.