ReligiousTrip.com launches in India

New Delhi, June 6 : Counteracting the uncertainties around online religious travel bookings, ReligiousTrip.com announces the launch of its comprehensive services in India. It is essentially an online travel portal that facilitates integrated travelling services for devotees, tourists and seasoned travelers who desire to travel to any religious destination in India.

The platform is designed to provide customers with an organized spiritual travel solution that can be customized, based on the needs, questions and satisfaction of a traveler, managing every step of their travel plan.

Potential travelers are typically skeptical about going on pilgrimages or booking religious trips via online travel portals, as most OTAs, (Online Travel Agencies) offering such products, adopt a more commercial approach. Incited by such tactics that marginalized the interests of the consumers, ReligiousTrip.com was established. Designed to eliminate issues like unorganized set-up and lack of information, this platform offers its customers a viable option creating a niche in the market.

“Travelling makes people see things in new light or from a new perspective. While some choose to travel to exotic locations, there’s another group who may choose to go on a pilgrimage or visit a religious place either to restore their beliefs or find spiritual peace. Thus, to enable better travelling solutions specifically for the latter, we decided to incept ReligiousTrip.com which could cater to their needs and further revolutionize the religious tourism industry in India,” said Co-Founder and Director Religious Trip, Jatin Arora.

“The idea is to make Religious Trip a one-stop shop for religious travel within India for both national and international travelers. We intend to provide a hassle-free and comfortable travel experience pan India for all our revered customers at affordable prices,” he added.

Prior to commencing its operations, experienced professional from the company conducted extensive research on over 20 Indian religious places, which revealed the massive opportunity beneath and the growth potential in this space.

With more than 1.1 billion individuals undertaking pilgrimage to and within India every year, the idea was to develop an all-inclusive tourism platform. Incorporating every necessity of its customers, irrespective of their religious faiths, the platform truly exemplifies the ancient Indian concept of ‘Unity in Diversity’.