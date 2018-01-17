Remains of 160-million year old, rainbow dinosaur found in China

| By : Web Desk

Beijing/China, January 17: Dinosaurs have been extinct for years now but they still manage to amuse us. A recent discovery made by the paleontologists in China has intrigued the netizens and the news is trending on the internet ever since it broke out.

A 160-million year fossil which is believed to be the remains of a dinosaur was found in China which is vibrant and petite as opposed to scary and brobdingnagian. The fossil excavated is duck-sized and it had a head, chest and shiny feathers similar to those seen on hummingbirds.

The creatures was named Caihong juji, which means ‘rainbow with the big crest’ in Mandarin. The fossil was first discovered by a farmer, which he later handed over to the paleontologists. The researchers analysed the fossil and found that it closely resembled a dinosaur and they found evidence of brightly-coloured plumage.

The fossil which was retrieved from north -eastern China had iridescent feathers with a metallic sheen that changed colour when viewed from different angles, giving them a ‘rainbow-like’ appearance.