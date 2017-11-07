Remarkable changes will happen in GST after coming to power in 2019, says Rahul Gandhi over Assembly Election 2017

Nahan/Himachal Pradesh, November 7: Rahul Gandhi today stated that after his party comes to power at the Centre in 2019, GST will undergo sweeping changes to provide a big relief to traders and consumers and other sections hit by it. He was addressing poll rallies at Paonta Sahib, Chamba and Nagrota in the poll-bound hill state.

According to report, Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his charge of rampant corruption in Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh.

Corruption levels in the hill state were way below others. Himachal fared far better than BJP-ruled Gujarat on development parameters, he said citing the report.

He also questioned Prime Minister Modi on the benefits of the “painful exercise of demonetisation”. It shows that it was looting of people’s hard earned money. Also, he mentioned that Modi should tell the nation where the “black money” recovered during demonetisation.

Rahul Gandhi stated that in China, they give jobs to 50,000 people every 24 hours while the Modi government provides employment to only 450 people per day, which means that jobs provided by China in two days are equal to the jobs provided by Modi government in a year.

The Modi government should consider job creation for the unemployed youth,” he said adding that it was not being done which was a betrayal.

He also notified that the agitation planned by the Congress on the first anniversary of demonetisation on November 8 was aimed at highlighting the plight of small businesses, youth, women and farmers, who had suffered the most.

While talking to the public, Rahul Gandhi came down heavily on Narendra Modi for shrinking employment opportunities. He also criticised the Modi Government asking about the 2 crore annual jobs promised by the BJP while assuming power in 2014.

The demonetisation and GST not only created job cuts but also destroyed the basic structure for creating job opportunities.

He claimed that the government policies were helping only a few corporate houses.